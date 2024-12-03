In the comics, Thanos, the Mad Titan, was trying to impress Lady Death, Hela, the literal embodiment of death, by killing as many people as possible. It was all about love, his desperate need for it. Now, in the MCU, that whole angle got ditched. Enter Hela, the goddess of death, who could’ve been the perfect fit for Thanos’ tragic love story, but sadly, she was just tossed aside.

Here’s where it gets interesting. Hela, played by Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok, was the death figure in the MCU. The comics and mythology connect her to death, ruling over the land of Hel. So, why not let her play the role of Thanos’ Death? It could’ve been the perfect setup for Thanos’ true motivation in Infinity War. But nope, after her fight with Surtur, she was done. And that, my friends, is where Marvel dropped the ball.

Let’s talk about how Hela could’ve been a game-changer. In the comics, Thanos was completely obsessed with Death — literally snuffing out half the universe’s life to win her heart. That’s some heavy stuff. But in the MCU? They gave Thanos a reason that was much more… basic. Thanos, without Death? Kinda misses the emotional punch. Hela could’ve slid right in, making Thanos’ mission a lot more personal, and way more intense.

Look, in Norse mythology, Hela is the ruler of the realm of the dead. She’s tied to death like no other. Sure, the MCU switched things up (Hela isn’t Loki’s daughter here, which… fine, whatever), but her essence was still there. She was powerful, she was ruthless, and she was connected to death. Perfect, right? And don’t even get me started on the powers she flexed in Ragnarok. She was strong enough to take down Asgard and kick Thor’s butt without breaking a sweat.

Marvel had been teasing Death long before Infinity War even hit the scene. In Doctor Strange, early sketches showed the Zealots serving Death instead of Dormammu, but that got scrapped in rewrites. The interesting part? Thor: Ragnarok was also being rewritten at the same time. Coincidence? Maybe, maybe not. But imagine if they had combined Death and Hela into one epic package. It would’ve made Thanos’ obsession feel so much more meaningful.

Let’s be real: Thanos needed a Death figure to truly sell his motivations. Without it, his whole quest to balance the universe felt like a missed shot. Hela, stepping in as the personification of Death, would’ve taken that storyline to the next level, creating a powerful dynamic that would’ve made Thanos even scarier and more tragic.

So yeah, while the MCU’s version of Thanos definitely delivered, it’s clear that they missed out on something huge. Hela as Death could’ve given us an even crazier ride in Infinity War, making the stakes higher and Thanos’ obsession even darker. But hey, that’s the MCU for you — always a few missed opportunities.

