Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s relationship and marriage have always been under intense scrutiny. Apart from picking their actions apart, the two have also faced unnecessary trolling from netizens, especially from Selena Gomez fans. For the uninitiated, Bieber and Gomez used to be in a long on-and-off relationship, after which he started dating Baldwin.

The couple has been married since 2018 and welcomed their first child, Jack Bieber. Yet, rumors about them circulate now and then. Reports claiming they are getting divorced resurface from time to time. Here’s what Baldwin and Bieber feel regarding the same.

How Do Hailey And Justin Bieber Feel About Divorce Rumors?

A source told People, “They laugh at the constant divorce rumors. It’s annoying but just noise.” Baldwin and Bieber’s six-year-long marriage seems to be as strong as ever. While they don’t like all the false chatter, they focus on their lives because they know their truth. After getting married in November 2018, the couple hosted another ceremony almost a year later in September 2019. In May this year, the model and the pop star revealed the pregnancy, and in August, they announced the birth of Jack Blues Bieber.

Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Life After Birth Of Son

Meanwhile, another insider previously told People that the couple is more in love than ever, even more so since their son arrived. They also reported that Bieber has been in a happy bubble ever since Jack’s birth and wants to continue to be the best husband and father. The singer posted a picture of the newborn’s feet on Instagram to share the news of their son’s birth. “Welcome home,” he captioned the post.

Baldwin has shared several snaps of herself from when she was pregnant. In October, she captioned a photo dump, “It’s October, and I’m someone’s Mom.” A few days later, she posted beautiful pictures from her pregnancy photoshoots, saying, “Reminiscing the belly today.”

Days back, she shared another photo dump, the first photo being a selfie of their family of three. The parents can be seen smiling widely while Jack is tucked into Baldwin’s coat. She has continued working on her brand, Rhode, with the latest release being a limited edition cinnamon roll peptide lip tint in honor of her 28th birthday. Baldwin has also shot for a few promo campaigns, including one for YSL Beauty’s perfumes.

Justin Bieber’s 5th Anniversary Post For Hailey

Last year, on their fifth wedding anniversary, Bieber posted a touching and heartfelt note for Baldwin, calling her “the most precious.” He also mentioned how she has captivated his heart and that he loves her with every fiber of his being. The post contained several pictures of the two of them smiling, celebrating, kissing, and living life together.

