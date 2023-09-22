2023 has been full of surprises, and we’ve seen many celebrity relationships coming to life when we couldn’t even imagine them together in our wildest dreams. And for some, this has been a year full of ups and downs, and we’ve seen some of the biggest celebrity separations recently. On to the series of new events, Hailey Bieber has shared sultry pictures of herself flaunting her toned as* and hot long-legs in Rhode’s new campaign amidst Selena Gomez sharing makeup-free selfies. And we wonder if these two could ever become friends like Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner; well, you never know!

Hailey is a huge name among fans and on social media, with over 50 million followers on Instagram. She has a successful skincare brand under her name, Rhode, which is launching a new Peptide Lip Tint by the end of this month.

As Hailey Bieber shared the good news of the new product on her Instagram handle, she donned a s*xy turtleneck bodysuit in black colour and paired it with ballet shoes and socks. For those who don’t know, Hailey was a dancer for 12 years and in an interview with Vogue, she revealed one of the colours, ‘Ribbon’, is in an ode to her past ballet dancer life.

She accessorised the look with chunky gold jewellery, subtly flaunting her huge wedding ring and tied her hair neatly in a pony with a middle parting. As usual, Hailey opted for her signature glam with strawberry makeup trend and glossy lips.

Take a look at the photos below:

We love Hailey Bieber’s vibe in these pictures. As the model flaunts her toned legs and as* in these pics, her contemporary Selena Gomez has been sharing makeup-free selfies on social media, and we wonder if these two would ever become BFFs like Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner.

