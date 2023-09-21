Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been one of the IT couples in Hollywood ever since they exchanged vows. But prior to that, the Baby singer was known for his infamous relationship with Selena Gomez. For the unversed, Justin and the Calm Down singer were in an on-and-off romantic relationship for eight years. Thus, after Justin married Hailey, their massive fanbase went on for a subtle war, which particularly never ends.

However, the persons who are involved in all these, Justin, Hailey and Selena, are all happy in their ways. Justin and Hailey even have a racy s*x life, which will make you want more for you. Once, the Yummy singer gave in a little too much information about that, so scroll ahead and get the scoop!

Well, when Justin Bieber declared that ‘Yummy‘ song was a steamy tribute to his wife, Hailey Bieber, he wasn’t joking. Once, during an intimate performance in London in 2020, when a fan asked about what Justin Bieber’s regular day looks like, the singer shared TMI and candidly confessed how his s*x life is with Hailey, which is ‘pretty crazy’.

As reported by E!News, Justin Bieber said, “It just depends on who I’m with. When I’m with my wife, we like to … You guys can guess what we do. It gets pretty crazy … that’s pretty much all we do.” He further exclaimed, “We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling.” Now, if you still don’t know what ‘Netflix and chill’ means, you gotta do your homework.

P.S.: ‘Netflix and chill’ mean hooking up or having s*x with your partner. Got it?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently celebrated their 5th anniversary and shared love-filled pictures on their social media handles.

