When Tom Cruise professed his love for now ex-wife Katie Holmes during his interview with Oprah Winfrey by repeatedly jumping on the couch way back in 2005, his behavior came into question as many wondered if Cruise was on drugs. The Hollywood A-lister in another interview soon courted new controversy after he shared his thoughts on prescription medicines while taking a dig at Brooke Shields over her using antidepressants to battle postpartum depression. Scroll down to read the details.

Speaking of Tom Cruise making news because of his behaviour, according to Animated Times, the actor in an interview on The Today Show, spoke about his beliefs in Scientology saying that the concept of brain chemical imbalance did not exist. “I’ve never agreed with psychiatry, ever,” said Cruise adding, “Before I was a Scientologist, I never agreed with psychiatry and then when I started studying the history of psychiatry, I started realizing more and more why I didn’t agree with psychiatry.”

The Mission Impossible star also made headlines when he dubbed Brooke Shields’ decision to use antidepressants to combat postpartum depression as “irresponsible.”

“And as far as the Brooke Shields thing, look, you got to understand, I really care about Brooke Shields. I think, here’s a wonderful and talented woman,” said Cruise adding, “And I want to see her do well. And I know that psychiatry is a pseudo science.”

Seth Rogen in his book titled Yearbook spoke about Tom Cruise’s reaction to the bashing he got for Oprah Winfrey’s interview. Tom Cruise told Rogen, “Well, yeah, they’re making it seem like I’m losing my mind. There’s a coordinated effort to make it appear that way.”

To this Rogen asked, “Who would do that?” and Cruise replied, “The pharmaceutical industry. Because my exposure to their fraud has cost them SO much money that they’re desperate. They’re scrambling and they’re doing everything they can to discredit me so I won’t hurt sales anymore.”

