Amy Jackson is having a gala time with her boyfriend Ed Westwick, who have made their relationship Instagram official, and was spotted together on Wednesday as they enjoyed a date night at the Perfect Magazine party with Valentino during London Fashion Week. The two looked every bit the happy couple as they cuddled up together while they posed for the shutterbugs.

Amy Jackson donned a stunning red slit dress, while Ed Westwick looked dapper in a loose-fitting suit. The couple complemented each other by wearing matching black ties. Amy also shared a bunch of pictures of both of them on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Might’ve been late to the LFW party but we went in & out with a bang. PERFECT magazine party – so much love to @maisonvalentino and my @valentino.beauty fam”.

While many fans complimented the couple for their striking outfits, some of them also noticed that Amy Jackson looked very different in the photos and found an uncanny resemblance to Irish actor Cillian Murphy.

The photos showed Amy Jackson’s cheekbones much higher than her usual appearances and her expression reminded the fans of Cillian’s famous character Thomas Shellby on Peaky Blinders. Ever since then, netizens started trolling her and Cillian Murphy started trending on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Taking to the comments section below the post, one user said, “Cillian Murphy female version,” while another wrote, “2nd image look like thomas shelby”. A third comment read, “Cilian Murphy doppelgänger?” Another netizen commented, “Cillian Murphy hacked her id” and one more said, “Tommy Shelby looks good in red”. One user said, “You were great in Oppenheimer”. “Estranged sis of thomas shelby and oppenheimer,” read one more comment.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy was last seen in Christopher Nolan‘s super hit movie Oppenheimer alongside Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. He was seen portraying the character ‘father of the atomic bomb’ Robert J Oppenheimer.

