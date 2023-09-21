It can be said pop sensation Taylor Swift is currently in the best phase of her life. While the ‘Blank Space’ singer IS selling out stadiums during her Eras Tour and recently won 9 awards at the 2023 MTV VMAs, she’s also been in the news owing to reports of her dating American footballer Travis Kelce. And now, we have an update on the relationship.

For the unversed, the Grammy winner was first romantically linked to Kelce earlier this month after the pair had been reported to be ‘quietly hanging out’ for a few weeks. These reports surfaced the NFL player tried and failed to give Swift his number on a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July.

On Wednesday, a source in the know about Taylor Swift’s life told The Messenger that the pop sensation and American footballer Travis Kelce are keeping their relationship casual. The insider was quoted saying, “She and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week.” The source added, “He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her.”

Further discussing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s budding friendship (and romance), the insider stated, “They are seeing where things go.” This source added that the NFL star may likely have to put in some effort to hold the singer’s attention as her friends are playing setup, saying, “Her friends are always playfully suggesting people to set her up with.”

The singer, who has got the world going gaga with her live performances during the Eras Tour and has got the cash registers ringing even before her film of the tour hits the screens, is reportedly now “in her fun girl era and strictly having fun right now.”

Taylor Swift’s love life has always been in the headlines. In 2023 alone, after parting ways with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn in April, the ‘Shake It Off’ singer was linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

