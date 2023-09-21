Hugh Jackman, who is currently going through a split with his wife of 27 years Deborra-Lee Furness, is devastated by the new shocking change in his life but is trying his best to cope it by focusing on his acting career in order to feel a sense of control. A relationship expert has shed light on what Hugh might be going through amid his divorce. Scroll down to know the details.

Jackman, on the work front, is currently busy filming Deadpool 3 with his close pal Ryan Reynolds. Hugh will be reprising his iconic role of the Wolverine. An image of him wearing the Wolverine suit with Ryan’s Deadpool recently broke the Internet for all the right reasons.

Speaking of the latest, according to The Mirror, a relationship expert named Louella Alderson said Jackman is trying to mask his sadness by diving straight into his career. “Hugh Jackman’s reaction to his separation from his wife of 27 years is very common and understandable,” said Louella adding, “It can be difficult for someone going through a divorce to face the reality of their situation, especially when it’s a long-term relationship like Deb and Hugh’s.” She explained that work can be used to “keep their mind occupied” and it also provides a sense of “control and purpose” during a hard time.

Further commenting on The Logan star’s current situation, Louella Alderson continued, “For Hugh Jackman, immersing himself in his new Deadpool film will allow him to focus on something other than his divorce. As a celebrity, it can also be difficult knowing so many people are aware of what’s happening in your private life and talking about it.”

She also claimed that having a good friend like Ryan Reynolds with a great sense of humour will prove to be very supportive for Hugh Jackman and will bring a “great sense of relief.”

“Ryan’s support is a testament to their strong friendship and shows just how important it is to have people around who care about you,” said Louella adding, “Having a strong support system is just as important for men as it is for women. With Hugh leaning on Ryan during this time, it is clear he appreciates the value of a good support system and is using it to help him through this difficult time.”

