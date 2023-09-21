Chris Evans’ Captain America and Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man are two of the strongest pillars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. Both of them have reportedly taken retirement from their respective superhero roles, but the characters will always remain with them, and now, in the latest interview, Evans gives RDJ credit for the success of his first solo film in the franchise. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

RDJ’s 2008 film was the first film to start the MCU, and it received a positive response from the audience; he was and still is much loved and adored for his role. Evans, who in the same interview admitted being sceptical about his role as Steve Rogers, also generated a massive fanbase after his role, and now fans want them both back after they hung up their suit in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Evans recently sat for a chat with the GQ magazine and reflected on his Captain America: The First Avenger receiving a warm welcome from the audience at the theatres, and he believes that it was partly because of Robert Downey Jr and his Iron Man film, which came before his. The fanbase was divided when Captain America: Civil War came out; it was Cap vs Tony, and it broke hearts to see those two beloved MCU characters turned against each other.

While explaining how Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man impacted his Captain America: The First Avenger, Chris Evans said, “We already had Downey, you know what I mean like he had already done so well with Iron Man, and it was such a phenomenon that you kind of felt like ‘, okay, this is… we’re off on the right foot’.”

The RDJ film not only led to the foundation of one of the highest-grossing franchises but also changed the actor’s life because of his troubled past.

Several rumours were claiming that both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr might return in future Marvel projects, but those are mere speculations at the moment; nothing has been confirmed yet.

On the work front, Chris Evans was last seen in Ghosted opposite Ana de Armas, and in real life, he even got hitched to his girlfriend, Alba Baptista.

