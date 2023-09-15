Ryan Reynolds is one of Hollywood’s most renowned and successful actors, with a massive fan following. The Deadpool actor is married to Blake Lively and the lovely couple shares four children. In a recent interview, the actor made a joke revealing he’ll sell one of his kids to come up with 20 million pounds while also adding that he doesn’t know the names of his four children. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Seven months ago, the couple welcomed their fourth child, whose name they still haven’t revealed to the world. They had three daughters – James, 8; Inez, 6; and Betty, 3, and Ryan never misses an opportunity to show his love for his family, especially his wife, Blake.

Ryan Reynolds got candid in the docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ and how he and his co-chairman Rob McElhenney need to raise 20 million pounds to expand his British Football Club.

In the teaser, the Deadpool actor said, “I don’t have £20 million laying around.” The co-chairman, Rob, adds, “I don’t know if Ryan does, but I don’t think so. He might say he does, but I would talk to Blake [Lively] because I would bet you he f—— doesn’t,” as reported by People.

Ryan Reynolds then joked about the club’s financial situation and said, “I’ll sell one of my children! I have four, I mean, I don’t even know their names!”

Haha, we love Ryan for his sense of humour. Back in November 2021, in an interview with Fatherly, the actor labelled his three girls as ‘wild’ and said, “I’m a parent of three girls. They’re wild. I think they have rabies sometimes.”

He revealed how he’s like any other parent and said, “I’m like any parent — I’ll have a moment where I’ll just snap. It’s not so much what you do in the moment that’s interesting; it’s what you do afterwards.”

What do you think about Ryan Reynolds selling off one of his children for his football club? Haha. Tell us in the space below.

