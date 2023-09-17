Cillian Murphy might be currently basking in the success of Oppenheimer, but his real shot to fame came with Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, which was released in 2005. Interestingly, this is the only superhero movie Cillian has been a part of. In an earlier interview, the actor claimed that The Dark Knight trilogy was the one which set the bar high. His interview surfaced on Reddit and social media users had quite a lot to say about it. Scroll down to know the details.

On the work front, Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer has finally crossed the rare $900 million mark at the global box office. The film clashed with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which recently crossed the coveted billion mark worldwide.

Circling back to Cillian Murphy’s 2016 interview with Vulture, the actor dropped a hint that the superhero movies since Christoper Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy were a hot mess. “It was a different time back when we made Batman Begins,” said Cillian, adding, “I think that Chris [Nolan] has to take credit for making that trilogy of films. I think they’re so grounded in a relatable reality.” The renowned star added, “Nobody in those films ever had a superpower. Do you know what I mean? It’s a slightly heightened level of storytelling, where New York is Gotham, and no one did anything magical.”

The Peaky Blinders star also took a subtle dig at superhero movies being made as the modern comic-book adaptations claiming that the makers have been exhausting comic books as the movies were filled with characters which no one had an idea about.

“Have they exhausted every single comic book ever? I don’t know where they’re coming from anymore,” said Cillian. The actor also revealed that his kids are very huge fans of Marvel movies but he found Christian Bale’s Batman more enjoyable.

Social media users were quick to react to Cillian’s resurfaced interview on Reddit as one person stated, “Cillian Murphy isn’t a fan of superhero movies, except for those ones he’s in. Okey-dokey.” Another said, “It’s almost like he was saying how he didn’t like superhero movies and then forgot he was in one and had to walk it back. “Well, that one was different.”

One person stated, “I really, really, like TDK, and shortlisted for best comic book movies of all time, sure… but I’m not sure I’d call it “one of the best movies ever.” The next one sarcastically commented, “The one in which he wore a burlap sack over his head was truly heightened storytelling.”

Another said, “Don’t get me wrong I like Batman Begins but it isn’t like its somehow above comic book silliness,” as one chimed in, “He’s not a fan of mass produced, low quality, trend following crap. Nolan’s Batman films aren’t that.”

One user concluded, “His opinion would be different if he wasn’t in the dark knight trilogy…”

