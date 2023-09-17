Actor and comedian Russell Brand has courted several controversies all his life. Whether it is on the work front or on the personal, Brand rarely stays away from making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The funny man, who is currently facing the heat over r*pe charges and s*xual assault, once made news when he dumped Katy Perry by filing for divorce by text. Scroll down to know what really happened.

Speaking of the latest, Russell Brand has been accused of r*pe, s*xual assaults and emotional abuse by four women. The abuses apparently took place between the timeline of 2006 and 2013. The British comedian is currently expecting his third child with wife Laura Gallacher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Russell Brand’s rocky marriage with Katy Perry, according to The Mirror, Brand dumped Perry via a text which left her shocked and devastated. The two met in 2009, got married in 2010 but by the end of 2011, the two parted ways. Russell Brand and Katy Perry apparently clashed over her partying habits as he seemed to be very controlling in the marriage. He also wanted to have kids which meant Katy spending more time at home which she did not want at all. According to sources, Russell admitted he and his new wife were “clashing over everything from her partying and when to have children through to his stand-up jokes and jealousy.”

According to an insider, “Russell left his party lifestyle behind a long time ago because it nearly killed him. All he wanted to do was stay at home, do his yoga, keep his demons away and have a family with Katy, but when Katy had a rare time off from her touring all she wanted to do was go out partying in Hollywood.”

The sources added, “After the high of the wedding, reality kicked in. Katy was away all the time and she became more and more successful. She is doing so well and Russell couldn’t handle it.”

After continuously arguing over everything, Russell eventually blindsided Katy Perry by informing her about filing for a divorce on New Year’s Eve via a text and turning off his phone leaving her shattered. A source at the time shared, “Katy was surprised that Russell didn’t come running back but she had met her match. They are both strong-willed people and there has been a lot of game-playing going on.”

Russell apparently put the blame of their divorce on Katy’s career, as he said he hated everything he was involved, dubbing her as a “plastic, constructed, mindless celebrity.”

In 2013, Katy Perry addressed the way Russell Brand informed her about their divorce. “I was in bed for about two weeks. I was pretty f*cked, yes. It hurt a lot. Unfortunately, although I had the outward self-identity, I didn’t have the inner kind, I hadn’t built that up.”

The Grammy-nominated crooner added, “My self-worth was in someone else’s hands, which is never a good idea because it can be taken from you at any time. And it was, and it was shattered.” Katy later signed off her divorce papers with a heart and a smiley face.

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Robert Pattinson Wore George Clooney’s ‘N*pple-Clad’ Batsuit While Auditioning For The Batman & Ended Up Thinking He’ll Not Get The Role, Said “It’s Locked & You’re Boiling Hot”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News