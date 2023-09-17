Before Robert Pattinson and Christian Bale, George Clooney took on the iconic role of the Batman and made it legendary in his own style. Robert Pattinson got the opportunity to become the caped crusader in the 2022 movie The Batman. The actor looked absolutely amazing in the new bat suit. However, he once revealed that he auditioned for the role while wearing George Clooney’s old Batman costume and the former could not help but notice the ni*ple-clad suit. He also tried the Van Kilmer suit. Scroll down to know what really happened.

Robert Pattinson got a thumbs up from the audience and from the critics for the portrayal of Batman in the 2022 flick. The movie was helmed by Matt Reeves and went on to rake in a total of $771 million against a budget of $200 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Robert Pattinson going for the Batman audition in George Clooney’s old costume, according to Cinema Blend, the actor shared, “Because, I had done the audition in I think it was George Clooney’s one and it was incredibly difficult to move in. You had to choose the suit by the size of your head and I think my head was about the closest to Clooney’s head.” Pattinson continued, “It’s locked [your head] and you’re boiling hot. Like absolutely boiling. If you have any lights on you, you’re just pouring sweat. You’re also doing an audition, so I’m kind of terrified anyway.”

The Twilight star further said, “People are saying, ‘What can we do about this sweat?’ You’re thinking, Like if I don’t stop sweating, you’re not going to get the part.’ So, you’re trying to shut down your body a little bit.”

Robert Pattinson then spoke about how he could not help but notice the ni*ples in Clooney’s Batman suit were more prominent. “It is the one [with ni*ples]. But then I keep getting confused. I think there might be two ni*ple suits. One has more prominent ni*ples. I think the Val Kilmer suit, there might be some ni*ples as well.”

Pattinson, in an earlier interview, revealed how he tried to fool the Tenet director Christopher Nolan once when he had to go and audition for The Batman saying that he had a family emergency. “I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said, ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’’

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston’s Best Friend Courteney Cox Once Called Brad Pitt ‘Honest’ For Confessing About His Attraction Towards Angelina Jolie To Jen: “I Don’t Think He Started An Affair Physically…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News