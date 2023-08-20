Emma Watson needs no introduction. The actress is widely known for her extremely smart and popular character Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise. She grew up in the public eye with the film series, and so did her character. Apart from all the magic, drama and fights, the movie also featured some beautiful romances among characters. From Hermoine and Ron to Harry and Ginny, fans were hooked to see these characters get together and embrace their love. Speaking about the romances in the movie, Emma once called them tasteful and compared the Harry Potter films to Twilight and mentioned how they were not selling s*x.

Apart from her, the movie franchise, which was based on the books by JK Rowling, also saw Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy, Bonnie Wright as Ginny Weasley among others.

Twilight is a successful film series that explores a relationship between a human and a vampire. The movies saw Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner in the lead roles. Coming back, during an interview with Empire, Emma Watson once talked about how fans were anticipating the kiss between Hermoine and Ron.

Emma Watson also added that the audience was more hooked after it happened in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 and further compared it to the sensual s*x scenes in Twilight. The Little Women star said, “This kiss between Hermione and Ron is highly anticipated, it’s been building up for eight films now.” She continued, “And Harry Potter is not Twilight, you know, we’re not selling s*x. So, whenever there is any hint of that, everybody gets terribly excited.”

Recalling how they filmed the scene, she added, “The nicest thing about it was, before we did it, we turned to each other and were like, ‘God, this is going to be awful, isn’t it?’, but hopefully it will look good.”

