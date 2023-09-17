Hugh Jackman is right now probably witness the most diverse situation with the news storm he is surrounded by. On one side is his personal life where he just announced his separation from wife Deborra-Lee Furness. And on the professional front, he is making headlines for reprising Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. The actor has been surrounded by a pool of articles that are talking about possibilities and rumours. But did you know there were also rumours that Jackman is gay at one point?

Hugh has been around for decades now and became an household name when he decided to embody Wolverine in X-Men in the year 2000. While he was hailed for his caliber, his personal life was also always a fodder for discussion. One rumour about him that has been making rounds for quite some time was that he was gay.

The fact that it kept coming back even left Hugh Jackman agitated, who did give some very bold reactions on it, too. But it was Deborra-Lee Furness who put an end to these rumours (at least till the next time someone spreads them again). Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Page Six, voicing his frustration in an Huffington Post interview, Hugh Jackman had said, “It’s, to me, not the most interesting thing about a person, anyway. I do get frustrated for Deb, cause I see Deb go, ‘Ah, this is just crazy!’”

Deborra-Lee Furness was also a part of the same interview where she added, “If he was gay, fine, he would say he’s gay. It’s annoying because it’s not true.” Hugh later in some other chats also went on to share how the rumours did take a toll on his wife.

But Deborra-Lee Furness knew how to take these rumours down and in a 2020 Q&A on Anh’s Brush With Fame, said, “He’s been gay so many years. I was gay, too. You know when I did ‘Shame’? I was gay. They were shocked when I got married. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘He’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be pissed.”

