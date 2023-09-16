Being famous is not cakewalk, and Hollywood star Hugh Jackman surely has an idea of it as he once had to deal with a female stalker that left him all shaken up. This goes back to 2013, when a woman stalked the actor while he was busy working out in a gym. The woman confessed her love for the actor but soon pulled a stunt, shocking the actor. Scroll down to know the details.

On the personal front, Jackman has been all over the headlines ever since his split with wife Deborra-Lee Furness was announced after being married for 27 years. On the work front, Hugh is currently busy filming Deadpool 3 with his close pal Ryan Reynolds.

Circling back to the stalker, according to the New York Post, Hugh Jackman was left stunned when a woman named Kathleen Thurston threw an electric razor at him which apparently contained her p*bic hair. The publication reported that Kathleen was first screaming “I love you!” as a gym staffer dragged her away from the actor. Hugh was busy working out in a West Village gym when Kathleen donning khaki pants and a blue hoodie was seen sobbing as she made her way inside. Jackman’s stalker was then arrested on stalking charges. Her listed address was a Harlem shelter for the mentally ill but she had no previous police records.

A police source, at the time, spilled the beans on the matter saying that the X-Men star originally thought that his stalker was reaching for a gun or a knife when she put her hands into her trousers.

Shedding light on the same, Hugh asserted, “It was obviously frightening. For me, my main concern is for my family. I just hope the woman gets the help she needs.”

A gym trainer who witnessed the incident shared, “She was crying. I physically removed her from the place, then I called the cops.” Another gym staff worker revealed, “You wouldn’t expect someone coming in here and looking to come after you like that. To just have someone invade his personal space like that is not OK.”

Unfortunately, this was not the first time when Kathleen Thurston stalked Hugh Jackman. She also once showed up at Hugh’s home in the Village, and she was also once spotted outside his daughter Ava’s elementary school in Manhattan.

