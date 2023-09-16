Arnold Schwarzenegger at the peak of his career was one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood and is still very much considered an icon. Schwarzenegger bagged his first major role with Conan the Barbarian, helmed by John Milius in 1982. The actor had to do a lot of intense scenes for his first big movie, which unfortunately also included biting a dead vulture. Scroll down to know what Schwarzenegger had to say about it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is best known for his iconic movies like The Terminator, Predator, Total Recall, and True Lies, among a few others that raked in more than $100 million at the global box office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s role in Conan the Barbarian, according to The Things, the actor in one of the scenes appears to bite a dead vulture and interestingly, no special effects were used for the same. Shedding light on the same, Schwarzenegger once stated, “It is true that I had to bite a real dead vulture because in those days they couldn’t make one that would look good in a close-up,” Schwarzenegger further explained, “So they soaked it in alcohol to kill bacteria and dried it out. It still had lice.”

For his role in the 1982 Conan the Barbarian, Arnold Schwarzenegger was asked to be more athletic and therefore, to achieve the look, the actor underwent an 18-month training regime that included ‘running, weight-lifting, horseback riding, rope climbing, and swimming.’

Speaking on the same, Schwarzenegger once shared, “Working with John Milius was fantastic, because he was so hard-core. But it is true that he thought I looked too much like a bodybuilder.”

He added, “I needed to lose some of the cuts because I had just won Mr. Olympia and I was way too ripped to be a barbarian. So he told me to eat normally and not diet at all. I let my body fat get to around 12 percent.”

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness’ Relationship Started Fading Away During The COVID-19 Lockdown?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News