Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a fitness freak all his life and has claimed that he stayed away from drugs. Well, mostly. Schwarzenegger, who was the Governor of California in 2007, got in a bit of trouble due to his remarks when he claimed that Marijuana is not a drug, adding that it is a leaf. The Hollywood star also maintained that he never took any drugs despite the fact he was shown taking a drag from a joint in one of his earlier documentaries.

On the personal front, Arnold Schwarzenegger recently made headlines when he revealed how his third open heart surgery drastically went wrong. The award-winning star claimed that he was freaking out but luckily the doctors took the surgery in the right direction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of his controversy, Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2007, according to The Independent, was amid the backlash over California wildfires when he made a comment on his drug usage. In an interview, Schwarzenegger claimed, “I didn’t take any drugs.” This came after he was told that he had admitted about the same in the past. In the actor’s bodybuilding documentary called Pumping Iron the actor was seen taking a drag from a joint. To this, Schwarzenegger said, “That is not a drug. It’s a leaf,” adding, “My drug was pumping iron, trust me.”

The Terminator star at the time claimed that politicians whether taking drugs or not was not really a matter of public interest. “What would you rather have? A politician taking the stuff and not saying, but making the best decisions and improving things? Or a politician who names the drugs he or she has taken but makes lousy decisions for the country?” asked Schwarzenegger.

The Hollywood A-lister, who has been open about using steroids, spoke about how he does not want people in bodybuilding to follow the same road.

“Bodybuilding always, always was considered a safe sport,” said Schwarzenegger adding, “But now, it’s not. Now people are dying. They’re dying because of overdoses of drugs, and they don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing. And they’re listening to charlatans. If I want to go and get medical advice from a legitimate doctor, I go to UCLA, or I go to the Cleveland Clinic.”

The acclaimed star concluded, “Don’t go there. Yes, we are at a time now where we always look for the easy way to make money, the fast way to get rich, the easy way to be an influencer. Any time you abuse the body, you’re going to regret it later on. I want young people to know that I have seen people getting kidney transplants, and suffering tremendously from it.”

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Kim Kardashian Made Fans Cringe With Her Revelation Of Not Having Shower For Days Or Brushing Her Teeth Amid Her Billionaire Life!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News