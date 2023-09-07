Charlie Chaplin…this name needs no introduction. He is a global star. People who are not even that fond of movies are also aware of Charlie Chaplin’s contribution to cinema; such is the popularity of the late icon. The Modern Times actor who literally owned the spotlight for decades is also said to have a sadistic attitude towards women. Yes, you read that right!

Aspiring actors take his slapstick comedy as a Bible to enhance and enrich their path in acting. But little do people know that Charlie Chaplin had an extremely cruel side of his that treated women, including his teenage wives, with relentless cruelty. The actor, who portrayed Hitler in a 1940 film, apparently feared abandonment and loss which led to trust issues and with slightest provocation, that man who is known for his comedy used to turn into a ferocious human being.

Charlie Chaplin’s inability to trust and respect women made a complete mess of his romantic life and he used and discarded his lovers as if women were disposable. However, despite his trust issues, the actor never stopped falling for young girls.

In a book about Charlie Chaplin, biographer Peter Ackroyd wrote that he would often make fun of his sexual encounters with Hollywood actresses and always took pride in saying that he has actually slept with more than 2000 women. Once in an interview with Vanity Fair, Charlie Chaplin had described one such relationship and said, “I am not exactly in love with her, but she is entirely in love with me.”

Actress Edna Purviance, then 19-years-old, was one of those first women who endured the actor’s complicated character. Though they became quite close, she failed to find a place in his heart amid his busy schedule. Soon after this, Chaplin was in a relationship with 16-year-old Mildred Harris and later married her when the starlet reportedly revealed that she was pregnant. However, later when Chaplin found out that she wasn’t pregnant, he started mistreating and disrespecting her, thinking that she had tricked him into marriage.

However, when Harris did get pregnant with his child, she suffered a nervous breakdown because of Chaplin’s bad treatment and the couple eventually got divorced in 1920. Later the actor started dating a 12-year-old actress who had played a small role in Chaplin’s 1924 film The Gold Rush. But she also joined the list of Chaplin’s divorced women after she gave birth to two of his children.

In 1942, Chaplin tied the knot yet again with 22-year-old actress Paulette Goddard and surprisingly, this was one of his stable relationships in life. The two worked together for a long time however he was again bored of the relationship and disposed of her, and married another woman in 1943.

In this case, the bride was Irish playwright Eugene O’Neill’s daughter, Oona, who was only 18-years-old when Chaplin himself was 54-year-old. However, this relationship lasted till Chaplin breathed his last in 1977. The couple had eight children together and they were reportedly full of love, unlike his past relationships.

