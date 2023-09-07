Tom Hardy has often caught himself in a soup due to his controversial remarks, and he once sparked quite a backlash when he compared his movie The Dark Knight Rises to Starbucks. This happened in 2011 when he was busy filming the movie with Christopher Nolan. The film was released a year later but the actor managed to apologize in advance. Read on to know what exactly happened.

Tom Hardy is best known for his movies like The Revenant, Venom, Legend, Inception, Mad Max: Fury Road, Rocketman, and others. The renowned star also made a name after he acted in the award-winning series Peaky Blinders which starred Cillian Murphy in the lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Tom Hardy’s controversy, according to Unilad, the actor spoke about his conflicted feelings when he was working on The Dark Knight Rises as Bane. In the movie, he had to wear a scary mask along with putting on weight, which he did not really enjoy. Shedding light on the same, Hardy, in 2011, stated, “These movies are huge vehicles to make a lot of money and make a large audience happy.” Hardy further stated, “So now you’re at the very top level of trying to bring character work in a boutique way to something that is, y’know, Starbucks” comparing to movies like The Dark Knight Rises to serving coffee.

Tom Hardy did not stop there as he further said, “You deal with something like Dark Knight or Mad Max, or Superman or Spider-man, whatever it’s like going to work in an airport and going, ‘Hi I’m over here!’ and then everybody goes ‘Oh here’s that, that’s the villain of the piece.’ Then it’s a thousand people going to Duty-Free. Like, ‘I AM THE VILLAIN!’ and make a lot of noise.”

The Peaky Blinders actor added, “There’s a formula here, you can’t muck around with it. There’s a lot of rules, you’re restrained in many ways as an artist. But then you’re also grateful because of the huge exposure and the paycheck.”

The statements made by Hardy did not go down well with many as he was later forced to apologize. In an interview later, the BAFTA winner said, “I’m really sorry if anyone misunderstood what I said about comparing working for a huge franchise to being like working for Starbucks.

Hardy continued, “I didn’t mean it like that. I mean, it could have been British Airways, it could have been Virgin, it could have been Nike, it could have been any huge company,” further concluding, “I’m human and I do read things and I get hurt. My friends say, ‘Don’t read anything, just ignore it,’ but I do. And I read comics. And I cry.”

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Sophie Turner’s Divorce With Joe Jonas To End Her Close-Knit Bond With ‘The J Sisters’ Priyanka Chopra & Danielle? Old Remarks Saying, “We’re All One Big Family” Leaves Fans Emotional!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News