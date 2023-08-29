Irish actor Cillian Murphy is one of the most popular actors now in Hollywood. He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Thomas Shelby in the critically acclaimed television series ‘Peaky Blinders.’ Interestingly, he wasn’t the first choice but action star Jason Statham was at that time.

In the popular series, he plays the enigmatic and ambitious leader of a British crime family in the aftermath of World War I. His performance in this role has earned him accolades and a dedicated fanbase. The Oppenheimer actor also once addressed about how he bagged the role.

In 2021, during the promotion of the horror sequel ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, Cillian Murphy engaged in an interview with The Guardian. During the conversation, he discussed his audition experience for the immensely popular crime drama, shedding light on his determination to secure the role of Thomas Shelby.

Cillian Murphy said, “There was a bit of convincing needed. Initially, there may have been some doubts about whether I had the requisite physicality, which I understand. I’m not the most physically imposing individual.”

The Irish actor then openly about how Jason Statham was his pick to bring the Birmingham-based gangster to life back in July 2020. Talking to Esquire, he said, “I met them both in LA to talk about the role and opted for Jason. One of the reasons was because physically in the room Jason is Jason.

“Cillian, when you meet him, isn’t Tommy, obviously, but I was stupid enough not to understand that. He sent me a text [later] saying, ‘Remember, I’m an actor,’ which is absolutely the thing because he can transform himself. If you meet him in the street he is a totally different human being. It’s a cool story. If I was that succinct, I’ll take it,” Murphy laughed referencing said message. “Remember I’m an actor … and Statham isn’t? They are entirely unconnected.”

Cillian Murphy is currently basking in the glory of his recent successful film Oppenheimer which was released last month in theatres. The film was helmed by Christopher Nolan.

