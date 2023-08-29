The Kardashain-Jenner family love attention and are often in the headlines for a number of reasons, including what they say, what they do and what they wear. While Kim Kardashian and her sisters are mostly in the news now for the drama in their personal life, in 2012, the Skims founder made the headlines when she was flour-bombed.

As per old reports, the reality star was ‘targeted’ by a woman over what she wore. However, over a decade later, her media strategist revealed some shocking details about the incident. Read on.

As reported by ENews, in 2012, while doing red carpet interviews at the launch party for her new fragrance True Reflection, Kim Kardashian was flour-bombed. Reportedly, it was a younger female who threw the bag of flour on the reality star as she gave some bytes at the entrance of the London Hotel in West Hollywood. While the exact reason was revealed, media personnel present at the event said they heard her saying something about fur – and that’s what Kim is known for wearing. She reportedly called her a ‘fur hag.’

Kim Kardashian – laughing off the entire ordeal, told the publication, “That probably is the craziest, unexpected, weird thing that’s happened to me. Like I said to my makeup artist, I wanted more powder and that’s a whole lot of translucent powder right there.”

Check out the video here:

While she laughed it out, her family weren’t too pleased. Mom Kris Jenner commented, “If anybody comes at me with something, call security.” Kourtney Kardashian tweeted, “Classy to flour bomb my sister at her charity event helping women. I wonder if they would have dared thrown the flour at my hormonal and pregnant self!” Khloè Kardashian – who was also not at the event, tweeted, “I wish I was with my sister tonight. I bet you that woman wouldn’t have dared tried a thing…”

As for who the woman who threw the flour was and what happened to her, reportedly she tried to flee the scene, but Kardashian’s rep held her, and security later escorted her away. According to a press release by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Skims founder didn’t want to press charges, but a non-criminal battery report was still filed. The mystery woman was later released.

In January 2023, Kim’s former media strategist, Sheeraz Hasan, revealed in the documentary The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Industry that the stunt was planned to promote Kim’s fragrance. She recalled telling Kim Kardashian, per Complex (via Cosmopolitan), “Okay, this is what’s going to happen, you’re going to be fine, you’re going to be safe, but we’re going to create a media moment. If we create media gold, guess what’s going to happen? Everyone’s going to be talking about your perfume—everyone’s going to buy it.”

What did you think the first time you got to know Kim Kardashian was flour-bombed? Did your views change after hearing her former media strategist’s statement? Let us know in the comments.

