Taylor Swift is currently dominating the world headlines with her Eras tour, and Swifties are sharing the videos from her concerts online on social media. Tay is one of the biggest artists in the world, and according to the latest reports, she has rented 179 rooms at a 5-star hotel, ‘Four Season’ in Mexico, for Eras Tour staff and is winning the hearts of her fans with her grand gesture. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Taylor enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 271 million followers on Instagram. She’s one of the highest-followed women artists on the platform and has been giving a glimpse of her tour on the same.

Now talking about the latest scoop, Pubity took to their official Instagram account and shared the news of Taylor Swift renting 179 rooms at Four Seasons, Mexico, for the Eras Tour staff. The singer is known for grand gestures for her fans and she’s equally cool with her staff too.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

Reacting to the post on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “incoming toxic Kanye fans coming to talk sh*t about her !!!”

Another user went, “I’m not a fan of her, but my respect for her has definitely shot up after this. Life is very hard for crew in the music industry. So it’s awesome to see an artist treating her crew well.”

A third commented, “That’s goat status, no way around it”

What are your thoughts on Taylor Swift doing this grand gesture for her crew? Tell us in the space below.

