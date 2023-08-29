James Gunn is known for making brutally honest statements and that’s the reason why he always manages to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. The director got the DC fans divided after some of his comments on Tim Burton’s Batman resurfaced on social media platforms. In the comments, James can be seen going on a rant against Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson starrer Batman. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Gunn, in his old comments on the iconic Batman movie, ripped apart Tim Burton’ directorial over his shabby music, also claiming that Michael Keaton did a ridiculous voice. In the comments resurfaced, James also called out the terrible action sequences while also taking a dig at the acting.

A post on Twitter shared the old comments of James Gunn where, in a Facebook comment, he first wrote, “Keaton DID have a ridiculous voice. That said, I’d rather put up with a ridiculous voice than with horrible action sequences and acting barely worthy of the Batman TV show.” Making another point, he continued, “I have no idea how you can think that the Burton Batman has more similarities with Moore or Miller’s Batman (and Joker) than Nolan’s does.” Gunn continued, “And, listen, I have problems with both of Nolan’s films – I don’t think either one is classic, and I don’t even really think Batman Begins is good. But they’re far superior to the first Batman.”

Take a look:

No wonder James Gunn loved The Flash so much 💀 pic.twitter.com/cAH6khaoAi — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 28, 2023

The Guardians of the Galaxy director further made a point adding, “None of your defenses get by the fact that, despite being the first cinematic dark take on Batman (so what? Stallone’s Judge Dredd was the first dark take on Judge Dredd), the movie is awful.”

In the second screenshot, Gunn described Jack Nicholson’s Joker as Jack Torrance from The Shining “with sh*tty clown makeup” adding, “F*ck you, everyone involved with that travesty.” In the third snap, Gunn labelled the soundtrack with Danny Elfman’s score, Prince’s music as “the worst work of everyone involved.”

Social media users were quick to react to the old comments of James Gunn as one said, “Saying the Batman score is Danny Elfman’s worst work is an insulting take. The rest is opinions, so whatever, but the Batman scores straight out f*cks.”

Another posted, “How can anyone hate the soundtrack. Surprised to see this considering I never thought it of him, but Gunn has very questionable taste.” One person shared, “This is from back in his Lollipop Chainsaw/Super/PG P*rn days. He was definitely putting on a specific persona at the time.”

What do you have to say about James Gunn’s resurfaced comments? Reach out to us and for more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

