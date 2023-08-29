Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4, which was released a few months ago, got a thumbs up from both the audience and the critics. The news of John Wick 5 has been doing the rounds on the Internet for too long after the studio confirmed that the fifth part will indeed be there. In a good news for the fans, John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski shared an update on Keanu’s stance for the fifth part. Scroll down to know the scoop.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the highest-grossing part from all the four movies from the Keanu Reeves’ franchise. The film raked in a whopping $425 million at the global box-office which has now set a standard for the fifth one.

Speaking of the latest, according to Cinema Blend, Chad Stahelski shared the details on John Wick 5 when he stopped by the Happy Sad Confused podcast. While giving an update to the fans, Stahelski shared, “Yeah, Keanu and I have talked. Keanu, if you ask him right now, ‘Would you do John Wick 5?’ He’d be, ‘F**k yeah’. But then he’d look and go, ‘Well, what is it? I have no f**king idea.’ That’s all.” Stahelski continued, “Believe me. It’s not like, ‘We’re going to figure it out today.’ Like, look man, we’re going to do our other stuff for a little bit, but if I was driving in the car or if I was walking the dog and an idea hit me, within 30 seconds I’d be on the phone to Keanu and we’d be riffing.”

Looking at Chad Stahelski update, it seems Keanu Reeves is super excited for John Wick 5 but a solid script first needs to come into place.

It was earlier reported that Reeves starrer John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 will be shot back to back. However, the plan later changed and by March 2021, Lionsgate steered forward with Chapter 4 as a standalone production.

Also, Keanu Reeves’ fans should not get disappointed as Lionsgate is certainly game for John Wick: Chapter 5. The studio’s president Joe Drake, earlier mentioned that there’s a “will” and “openness” to John Wick: Chapter 5, albeit “no guarantee.”

