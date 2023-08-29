Steve Harvey’s wife is not going to keep quiet after the wild allegations leveled at her. According to the tabloid rumours, Marjorie Elaine cheated on the Family Feud host with his chef and bodyguard. After maintaining her calm and composure for days, she’s finally breaking her silence and setting the records straight. Scroll below for all the details!

Yesterday, Steve broke his silence at the Invest Fest 2023 and clarified that he and his wife were “doing fine.” He also suggested the gossip mongers to go somewhere else because they have no time for such rumours. His statements indeed came as a sigh of relief to his massive fan base.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie Elaine, took to her Instagram handle and shared a quote on “How to handle being lied about ” which suggested, “When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly.”

Marjorie Elaine captioned her post, “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you.”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey)

Netizens were proud to see how Marjorie Elaine handled the situation despite the fact that her reputation had gone for a toss after the wild accusations.

A user wrote, “One of the best mature public clap backs I have ever seen in today’s time. Bravo”

Another commented, “It’s disgusting how people are so obsessed and ready for the downfall of a marriage. Divorce is devastating and I’d never wish that on anyone.”

“The devil is a liar! No weapon formed against you shall prosper in Jesus name!” read a comment.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Amid Gigi Hadid’s Linkup Rumours With Leonardo DiCaprio, Zayn Malik’s Mother Says “It Felt A Bit Strange Having A Supermodel In The…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News