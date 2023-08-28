Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is busy being the best father to his little girl Khai, expressing a strong desire to stay single. Zayn shares his two-year-old daughter with former partner and American supermodel Gigi Hadid. While the pair had an ugly fallout in 2021, they continued to co-parent Khai on cordial terms ever since announcing their split.

Amid rumours of Gigi’s whirlwind romance with Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio, Zayn’s mother, Trisha Malik, has said that her son’s energy is just focused on being a doting dad to his baby girl. She told MailOnline: ‘Zayn’s energies are focused on being a good dad to Khai and his work and that’s not going to change any time soon.

Shedding further light on Zayn’s fatherhood journey, the singer’s mother said he is “very loving and caring” with his daughter and devotes a lot of time to her. ” It’s what gives him the most pleasure in life. He’s a good-looking lad and a lot of women are interested in him but none of that interests him at the moment. He’s not even in the dating game,” she enunciated.

Zayn’s mother further added that despite multiple women showing a keen interest in him, he is not in the dating game. “It’s all about Khai and then his work,” Trisha said.

She also opened up about liking Gigi as a partner for Zayn, adding that she is a “lovely girl”. However, she went on to add that it also felt weird having a supermodel in the house. For those who don’t know, before Zayn-Gigi’s breakup, the supermodel shared a warm relationship with the singer’s mother. Trisha had posted several pictures with Gigi on her Instagram account, which spoke volumes about their close bond.

Zayn and Gigi were first linked together in 2015 and continued to cue major couple goals until the musician announced their split in March 2018. However, they soon rekindled their romance the same year in May only to part ways for good after welcoming their daughter Khai.

