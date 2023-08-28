Harry Styles is an icon who is known not only for his music but also for his gender-neutral fashion, styles and much more. While he began his career as part of the British boy band One Direction, he has now established a fantastic solo career – with full stadiums selling out during tours and a budding Hollywood career. But did you know he once almost showed the world his d*ck?

Back in 2014, when all 5 singers – Harry, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, were still part of 1D, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer had a wardrobe malfunction while chilling with the boys and almost flashed his gr*in to all those present. Read on to know all about it – and even check out the picture of her show.

While recently surfing X – formerly known as Twitter- we came across an old image of a tattooed Harry Styles relaxing at Rio De Janeiro’s Fasano Hotel poolside. While seeing a shirtless Harry chilling with his One Direction buddies would be enough to get the temperature soaring, the ‘As It Was’ singer – who was just back from taking a dip in the pool, tugged his soaked shorts a little too much. And almost gave onlookers a heart attack (or maybe a treat).

Taken while the boys were relaxing during the South American leg of their Where We Are stadium tour, Harry Styles was reportedly snapped in the act of exposing too much as he relaxed with Liam Payne and Zayn Malik. He was dressed in black shorts and had his tattoos on display for all to see. Given that this was the period he flaunted long hair, HS had his wet locks tied in a bun.

Sharing the picture on social media, a Twitterati wrote, “HAPPY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY TO THE DAY HARRY ALMOST FLASHED US HIS D*CK” Check out the picture here:

HAPPY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY TO THE DAY HARRY ALMOST FLASHED US HIS DICK pic.twitter.com/vUuQOkYtft — Harry's Mom (@mytinysonharryy) May 7, 2015

Have you seen this s*xy and NSFW picture of Harry Styles? Stay tuned to Koimoi to check out more such interesting throwback pictures of your favourite stars.

