With The Wolf of Wall Street, Leonardo DiCaprio gave one of the biggest hits of his elongated career. The film is stacked with s*x scenes, drugs, women, parties and everything you can imagine under the sun. DiCaprio once opened up about his s*x scenes in the movie saying there was no body double and it was him who was completely n*ked in the movie. Scroll down to know the details.

Leonardo DiCaprio, on the work front, was last seen in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up which also starred Jennifer Lawrence in a lead role. On the personal front, the Hollywood A-lister is rumoured to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid but the latter recently shared that she is enjoying being single.

Circling back to The Wolf of Wall Street, according to the website Fair Usage, Leonardo DiCaprio, in an interview with a leading magazine, opened up about his s*x scenes saying, “Much of the film depended on creating a wild and reckless atmosphere. I didn’t hold anything back.” He continued, “There were no stunt doubles for me either- it’s all me. That’s all me flopping around naked.” DiCaprio added, “We added an or*y scene on an aeroplane which was a full day of filming. It was insane. It was fun. The actor further shared, “I didn’t think about the n*dity much because I was trying to portray what this guy’s life was like and it all really happened.”

Leonardo DiCaprio’s co-star in the movie Margot Robbie too once shared her thoughts on the s*x scenes revealing her brother refused to talk to her for three months and even said he needed a minute to consider her back. The actress was shocked, and she spoke about this incident with a lot of surprise and laughter.

Robbie said, “I can’t tell you how uncomfortable that was. One of my brothers didn’t speak to me for three months afterwards – not because he was mad, he was just, like: ‘I just need a minute before I can consider you my sister again!’”

The Wolf of Wall Street, released in 2013, was helmed by Martin Scorsese and also featured Jonah Hill, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler and Joanna Lumley in supporting roles.

