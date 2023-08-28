Gwyneth Paltrow is probably one of the few actresses who openly talks about s*x. While doing the same way back in 2015, the actress – in a talk show, claimed that powerful women should give more bl*w jobs to men. While giving the advise, the Marvel actress also added that it was a good thing energetically to do for a man. Scroll down to know what else she said.

Gwyneth, on the work front, is best known for movies like Seven, Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame, and Emma, among a few others. On the personal front, she is also known for her entrepreneurship skills after she founded her beauty brand Goop in 2008.

Circling back to Gwyneth Paltrow’s shocking advise, as per Hollywood Life, the actress when appeared on a Howard Stern show on SiriusXM claimed that it is not easy to date powerful women just like her and to even the game, Paltrow suggested that women should give their men a lot of oral s*x to make them feel more secure. “You don’t have to always fight,” said Paltrow adding, “Be a girl. Show him that he’s a man, and it’s a good thing energetically to do.” To this the host replied, “a lot of guys are insecure” about dating famous, powerful women like Paltrow. She replied, “It depends on how many bl*w jobs you give them.”

In a different interview, Gwyneth Paltrow once revealed that it was actor Keanu Reeves’ ex-girlfriend who taught her how to give oral s*x.

The Iron Man star shared, “I met Sheryl when I was 15 or 16. She was doing my mom’s makeup on this TV movie, and I went down to visit. It was in Florida. I met Sheryl, and I was like immediately obsessed with her.”

Paltrow continued, “First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool. And she knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer, and she taught me how to give a bl*w job, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff.”

The actress added that it was less about remembering the technique further sharing, “Although I’m sure that I implemented it the first chance I got. It was so cool to have someone treat me like an adult and see me as like a young woman and someone who is se*ual. She just made me feel so free.”

