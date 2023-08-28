Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were once the most adorable and successful couples in Hollywood before they went their separate ways. They were head to toe in love with each other, and their PDA pictures were all over the place, with their romance rumours constantly buzzing in Tinseltown. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Amber & Johnny went on a trial in 2022, and the Aquaman actress, on the second day, testified against the ex-husband’s stink of ‘alcohol and weed’ breath during her flight from New York. Scroll below to read the scoop.

During their trial in 2022, the couple made some of the most shocking revelations about each other that were hard for the fans to digest. Their fans would trend them on social media, supporting their favourite, and their trial videos went viral on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Back in 2022, Amber Heard made a shocking revelation about Johnny Depp reeking of alcohol and weed and said in her testimony, “We take off, and at some point, he’s asking me what’s wrong with me, do I have something to tell him… I already know that he’s drunk, I already know he’s using,” according to LADbible.

The Aquaman actress continued and added, “He reeks of weed and alcohol; I mean, his breath smelled so bad, and I could anticipate that there was a no-win situation here.”

After listening to Amber Heard’s testimony, Johnny Depp reportedly sarcastically laughed off, and it was captured on camera.

A user named Sierra Gillespie shared Amber’s testimony video on Twitter; take a look at it below:

WATCH: Heard describes what happened on the plane ride from Boston to Los Angeles. Heard testifies Depp asked her, "You want to tell me how much you like it? Tell me, did [James Franco] slip the tongue?" #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/KyYQwU1Coh — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 5, 2022

What are your thoughts on Amber Heard describing Johnny Depp’s breath from her flight from Boston to Los Angeles back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

