The world saw how Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard locked horns with each other during their defamation trial in 2022. If this was not enough Netflix even recently released a docu-series called Depp V Heard and the audience was quick to lap it up. While it seemed the world cared about Johnny Depp’s infamous defamation trial, the actor’s band mate Alice Cooper feels the trial was blown out of proportion and he did not even mention it when they were touring together. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Johnny Depp, on the work front, has not yet made an official announcement whether he will be back as the beloved Jack Sparrow for Pirates of the Caribbean or not. It was recently also rumoured that he might ditch the big Disney role for a leading Star Wars act. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Speaking of Johnny Depp’s defamation trial, Alice Cooper, as per Vulture, said, “I don’t think it was ever mentioned on the tour because nobody cared. I never watched a moment of the trials. It was so blown out of proportion. It was such a Hollywood thing.” Cooper added, “I knew Johnny was gonna win because how many people have other exes literally on their side testifying for him? That never happens. I turned it right off and said, ‘Well, you know, Johnny will weather this storm and when he’s onstage, he’s our guitar player.’” For the unversed, Depp’s band Hollywood Vampires was formed by Cooper along with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry in 2012.

When asked if the band mates were a bit hesitant to bring Johnny Depp along on the tour, Alice Cooper cleared the air saying, “Not at all,” adding, “If you talk to Johnny about it, it was something that happened.”

Copper continued, “He was just like, ‘Yeah, yeah, what’s the next song?’ For Johnny, it was one of those things where… you can’t say it got blown out of proportion, but I don’t know why they would televise the proceedings, right? It’s because of the fame of both people.”

Depp’s close pal Alice Cooper further recalled, “The best thing I said about the whole thing was, ‘They should do a remake of “War of the Roses” with Johnny and Amber.’ Who’s not gonna go see that? I’m going to see that! To make it even better, make their lawyers Angie and Brad. All you need is a really funny director, and that’s gonna be a monster hit.”

