Hollywood star Brad Pitt has always been in the middle of controversies owing to his romantic life. The actor has dated many celebrated actresses throughout his career, but has failed in making his marriages work twice. Wile it was reported that the actor cheated on his then-wife Jennifer Aniston with his now-ex-wife Angelina Jolie, he was once forced to be in awkward silence when he was asked if seeing Angie for the firt time was like when “Ross first saw Rachel.”

Pitt married Jennifer Aniston back in 2000, after going out for two years. The duo were the “It” couple in the town and made many headlines for their romance. But, their marriage did not last longer than five years as they announced their split by the start of 2005.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other hand, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie went out for a decade before tying the knot in 2014 and splitting up in 2016. While the duo have always denied it, they reportedly began their romantic relationship after meeting on the sets of their 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith.

Back in 2014, the Fight Club star appeared on the talk show, Between Two Ferns, where he and host Zach Galifianakis exchanged some insults. At one point in the show, the host left Pitt in awkward silence as he asked him, “Tell me what it was like the first time you laid eyes on Angelina, was it one of those classic love stories. I don’t know, when Ross first saw Rachel. You know that show friends, have you seen it?”

As Brad Pitt could not react to the question, he sat in silence. For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston, Pitt’s first wife, played the role of Rachel in Friends. The Bullet Train actor also once guest starred on the show as a school pal of Ross, played by David Schimmer, who hated Rachel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvelous Clips (@marvellous__clips)

As the clip from the talk show is currently making rounds on the internet, it has left netizens in shock. An Instagram user reacted, “Bro saw his opportunity and took no prisoners lol,” while another wrote, “This was pretty brutaly dark.”

A third one wrote, “that was so awkward.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ben Affleck As Batman In The Flash Was His Last Appearance As Bruce Wayne In DC & We Weren’t Even Aware? Aquaman 2 Cameo Reportedly Scrapped

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News