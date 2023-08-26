The unsettled waters that DCU right now floats on has caught the attention of the world. James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the boss chairs with axes in their hands, brutally slashing the future of many fan favourite characters and franchises had the fandom shaking in fear. The fact that Henry Cavill was the first to walk out was in itself an ultimatum that the decision won’t be any easy for the fans. Now as they shape a new dawn for the universe, seems like they are also leaving behind Ben Affleck and his cameo as Batman in The Flash was his last appearance.

For years, Ben has been wanting to walk away from Batman, but the demand for him keeps bringing him back to the cape crusader. The actor most recently made a cameo in The Flash alongside Michael Keaton and George Clooney, both playing their versions of Bruce Wayne. However, he has also shot for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom alongside Jason Mamo.

But it seems like we will never get to see that cameo for sure because of the latest reports are to go by, we have already seen the last performance of Ben Affleck as Batman, and we weren’t even prepared. Read on to know everything you should know about this most shocking update of the day.

As per a Direct report, The Flash was the last time we saw Ben Affleck wear the Bat Suit and play Batman. The report says that the cameo that he made in the movie alongside Henry Cavill is the last of him playing the iconic Gotham saviour. While, he was supposed to be seen in Jason Mamo’s Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, that is not happening.

This is not a new update, as it was already rumoured in the past that the studio is scrapping his cameo from Aquaman 2 because it is inconsequential to the new DCU plan. However, the latest update makes it more possible that there is no way we are getting our Batfleck back. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

