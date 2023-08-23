Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie send Jennifer Aniston flowers every Mother’s Day. The former ‘Friends’ actress secretly underwent unsuccessful IVF treatment in the past after struggling to conceive, and the sweet gesture of her ‘Murder Mystery 2’ co-star and his spouse has been revealed.

In a profile in WSJ. Magazine, the journalist noted: “Jennifer Aniston, who does not have children and has spoken openly about her struggles with fertility treatment, says Sandler and his wife [Jackie Sandler] send her flowers every Mother’s Day.”

Last year, Jennifer Aniston opened up about how difficult speculation about her fertility was. She told Allure: “All the years and years and years of speculation … It was really hard.

Jennifer Aniston added, “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.

“I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Jennifer – who was married to Hollywood star Brad Pitt between 2000 and 2005 – also rubbished the suggestion that the reason she didn’t have a baby was that she was “selfish”.

She added: “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

