Amber Heard has been at the receiving end of backlash since she lost the $50 million defamation battle filed by Johnny Depp. While JD had lost Fantastic Beasts 3 and was dropped out of multiple projects after the UK trials, fans were angry to see Warner Bros continue to make her a part of Aquaman 2. Time and again, there are old videos in the form of trolls going viral on the internet.

The defamation trial that took place in Virginia last year was televised. There remain multiple glimpses of Amber in the stand, sobbing while narrating her side of the story. Multiple trolls have called her a pathetic actor even in court. But now, an old video is going viral that witnesses her change her expressions within seconds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In one of the videos from the past court battle, Amber Heard could be seen indulging in a conversation with her attorney. One could initially see the smirk on her face as they seemingly discussed a strategy. But within seconds, the Justice League actress changes her expressions of happiness to grief.

Netizens were shocked to see how quickly that transition happened; with many saying she did it faster than a chameleon changes its colours.

A user wrote, “She went down to the lawyer smiling and came up sad. 😂😂 She’s 👹 spawn.”

Another commented, “She can change her expression in a second but still can’t make tears!”

A troll reacted, “What a FREAK.”

“Oh hell, she’s an even worse actress than I realised!” another wrote.

A user commented, “Faster than a chameleon. Lol”

“Camera rolling. “ACTION”!” another wrote.

A viewer reacted, “She can change expressions faster than you can blink!”

On the professional front, Amber Heard will be next seen in Aquaman 2. Johnny Depp, on the other hand, was last seen in Jeanne du Barry.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood trivias.

Must Read: Henry Cavill Making MCU Debut With Captain America 4 As A Superhero That Suits Him The Best After His Unceremonious Exit From DCU As Superman?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News