A lot has been said about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship but the two rarely spoke about each other after their final split in 2018. Selena Gomez, in 2020, opened up about how it was being in a relation with Justin while promoting her new album at the time called Rare. The songstress revealed that she suffered emotional abuse and that staying in a victim mentality was dangerous. Scroll down to know more.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber first dated from 2011 to 2014 but were then in an on-off relationship till 2018. In an earlier interview, Justin revealed how he sometimes used to lose his mind during arguments with Selena when the two moved in together.

Circling back to Selena Gomez’s claims, as per LA Times, the singer earlier shared, “It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse.” When asked if she was referring to emotional abuse, Selena shared, “Yes” further elaborating that she didn’t want to “spend the rest of [her] life talking about” her past with Justin Bieber. For the unversed, Justin got married to Hailey Baldwin in 2018. Selena, in her 2020 interview, also shared, “I had to find a way to understand it as an adult, and I had to understand the choices I was making.”

The Grammy-winning songstress further asserted, “I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.” Interestingly, Justin Bieber never responded to Selena’s claims of emotional abuse. Selena at the same time also asked her fans to be kind and respect other women while supporting her and her work.

Selena and Justin’s relationship hit rock bottom in 2016 when they no longer could keep their personal drama private. They even accused each other of cheating, making Justin delete his Instagram at the time.

