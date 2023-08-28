Australian actress Margot Robbie is basking in the glory of her latest film Barbie, which has been making big waves at the box office ever since it was released last month. Now the actress is looking to buy a mansion on NSW’s far north coast. Scroll down to know more.

Margot is known for her work in both blockbuster and independent films, she has received various accolades, including nominations for two Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and five British Academy Film Awards. She is now one of the highest-paid actress in Hollywood as well.

According to a report by The Courier Mail, Margot Robbie has emerged as one of the “preferred buyers” for a stunning beachfront property that is currently on the market for an astonishing $8 million. Alongside the renowned actress who portrayed Barbie, other interested parties include former NRL champion Sonny Bill Williams and surfer Stephanie Gilmore.

Situated in the renowned vacation spot of Kingscliff, a considerable 800 kilometres away from Sydney, the opulent residence features an impressive six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Referred to as ‘Casa Capri’, this dwelling was fashioned in the Mediterranean architectural style and was finalized in the year 2020. Additionally, an outdoor entertainment deck graces the property, equipped with bar fridges, a pizza oven, and built-in BBQ cooking amenities.

Within the potential upscale abode of Margot Robbie, an expansive kitchen takes centre stage, showcasing a breakfast island, a butler’s pantry, and an adjoining cellar and cocktail bar. The primary bedrooms, numbering several, each come with their own en suite facilities, and the home office serves a dual purpose as a sixth bedroom. The property also boasts several notable features, such as various living spaces, including a luxurious lounge complete with a fireplace.

The mansion in Kingscliff isn’t the sole Australian residence capturing Robbie’s attention. Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, have supposedly set their sights on an exquisite property in Byron Bay as well. Back in May, the couple explored the magnificent ‘Cedar Hill home’, which real estate agents have hailed as ‘Australia’s most stunning property’. This residence is nestled in the Newrybar region, a locale that also happens to be home to actors Chris and Liam Hemsworth.

Encompassing a total of eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the residence offers remarkable vistas of both the ocean and hinterland. Distinguishing features of the property encompass retractable glass walls, lofty ceilings, exposed timber beams, and sleek polished concrete floors. Previously sold in 2019 for $2.415 million, this ‘barn-style’ estate has undergone substantial renovations since then, projecting an anticipated valuation of approximately $20 million. Development records, as per realestate.com.au, reveal that an estimated $3 million has been invested in the refurbishment of the residence.

