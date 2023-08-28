Supermodel and the former love interest of Bradley Cooper Irina Shayk decided to break the Internet as she posed topless while enjoying a sunny day on the beach amongst the rocks. The model and actress posted a series of photographs where she can be seen posing seductively while hiding her modesty. It is rumoured that Irina was chilling out with her ex-Bradley Cooper amid the romance rumours with NFL star Tom Brady. Scroll down to know the details.

For the unversed, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper dated for four years and share a daughter together named Lea De Seine. The two parted ways in 2019 but the latest pictures of Irina has once again sparked the dating rumours.

Irina Shayk, taking to her official Instagram account, dropped a series of sultry images as she had a good time amid the rocks. According to Page Six, Irina also posted a shirtless selfie of Bradley Cooper laying on a kayak and interestingly, it appears to be the same location as that of hers. The Russian supermodel donned black bikini bottoms while covering her bre*sts with her hands in her latest social media pictures. She captioned the post as, “Rocky Summer.”A few in the comments section claimed that the pictures were taken by Cooper.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

Irina Shayk paired her bikini bottoms with a pair of sneakers and white athletic socks. In one of the pictures, she stares into the distance, enjoying the stunning scenery. Social media users were quick to comment on her pictures as one posted, “Why Ronaldo left her i know now.” Another stated, “Between a rock and a hard place.”

The next one claimed, “She is a model and models are supposed to take photos with less clothes.” One person added, “N*ked with sport socks is such a good look.”

One person said, “She’s been with essentially every beautiful & high profile man on the planet except for Brad Pitt.” Another said, “Tooo hot too hot,” as one concluded that the pictures were, “Taken by Bradley.”

The latest hot pictures of Irina Shayk come at a time when the rumours of her dating Tom Brady are at its peak. The two were recently spotted at a swanky London hotel a few weeks ago but they are yet to confirm their relationship.

