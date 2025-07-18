In a surprising shift, Aparshakti Khurana is all set to embrace his villainous side in GUNMAASTER G9, a high-octane family action drama starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia D’Souza. The film is being brought to life by producer Deepak Mukut, who passionately supports director Aditya Datt’s vision and has meticulously assembled the project piece by piece.

For Mukut, casting Aparshakti Khurana was a crucial decision. Known for his comic timing and endearing presence, Khurana now takes a bold leap into darker territory as the film’s primary antagonist, under the direction of Aditya Datt.

“I’ve always wanted to explore grey characters, and GUNMAASTER G9 gave me the perfect opportunity,” says Aparshakti Khurana. “This role is layered — it’s not just about being menacing with brawn. There’s intelligence, pain, and an emotional backstory that drives the madness.”

Director Aditya Datt reveals the casting was a deliberate move to break typecasting. “Aparshakti Khurana has the intensity I was looking for — but also the vulnerability. You won’t be able to take your eyes off him.”

Backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and produced by Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut, GUNMAASTER G9 promises thrilling action sequences and high-stakes drama. The shoot is scheduled across multiple Indian locations, with cameras rolling post-monsoon. The film is slated for release early next year.

