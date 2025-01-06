Genelia D’Souza gained a lot of popularity in the Telugu film industry. She acted in many movies with top stars. One of her most famous films is Bommarillu, which brought her a lot of fame and recognition. Genelia made her debut in Telugu cinema with Boys, directed by Shankar. Her next movie, Satyam, was a success.

However, Bommarillu changed her career entirely. In Bommarillu, Genelia played the role of Hasini. Her performance impressed everyone. The film was later dubbed into several languages. The audience always remembers Hasini when they think of Genelia. However, Genelia’s first day of shooting for Bommarillu was not smooth.

Director Bommarillu Bhaskar shared this incident about Genelia D’Souza in an interview. He said, “On the first day, we gave her a simple scene. It had only two lines: ‘Ice cream Tinatava?’ and ‘Kavala.’ These were close-up shots. We kept shooting until we got it perfect. The entire night went into filming these two lines.”

He added that Genelia D’Souza “felt frustrated.” “She asked me, ‘Why are you making me do this all night for just two lines?’ She then said she didn’t want to do this movie and walked out of the set.” Bhaskar further shared, “Allu Arjun, who was present on the set, followed her. He convinced her to return. He told her, ‘Bhaskar is a good director. This film will be a success. Please don’t leave the film.’ Genelia agreed and came back to the set.”

Bommarillu became a massive hit. The movie gave Genelia D’Souza a star status in Telugu cinema. It remains one of her most memorable performances. Bommarillu Bhaskar also became a well-known director after this movie. This incident shows how much effort goes into creating a successful film. Bommarillu is now a classic in Telugu cinema.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Rocking Star Yash Unveils ‘Toxic’ Poster: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups, Big Birthday Surprise Teased For Fans

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News