The collaboration between director Alphonse Puthren and actor Nivin Pauly has consistently struck gold at the box office. Their 2013 film Neram, featuring Nivin and Nazriya, was a success. Then came Premam in 2015, a massive blockbuster, later remade in several languages. It solidified Nivin’s status as a superstar. This was when Nivin Pauly was on a winning streak, with nearly all his films doing well at the box office.

However, times have changed for both Alphonse Puthren and Nivin Pauly. Since the lockdown, Nivin has seen little success at the box office, except for the multi-starrer Varshangalkku Shesham, in which he played a minor role. As for Alphonse Puthren, after 2016, he directed only one film, Gold, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, which disappointed audiences and critics.

According to OTTPlay, there is now hope that Nivin Pauly and Alphonse Puthren may reunite for a new project. Nivin is currently focusing on improving his fitness, and rumors suggest that a film starring him, directed by Puthren, is in the works. As per some reports, despite announcing his retirement from filmmaking to prioritize his mental health, Alphonse Puthren is said to have changed his mind. If these rumors are true, the project’s official launch may happen soon.

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming release is his first series, Pharma, which will probably be available on Disney Plus Hotstar in 2025. Previously, Alphonse Puthren was set to direct a musical drama film titled Paattu, starring Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara, but the project never materialized. The shoot was initially planned to begin after the release of Gold.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: From Kalisundam Raa To HanuMan: A Look At Tollywood Sankranti Clash Winners Between 2000-2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News