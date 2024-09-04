The Malayalam film industry has been in a state of shock ever since the formulation of the Hema Committee has unearthed several sexual misconduct cases against some members of the fraternity. The latest one to join the bandwagon is actor-producer Nivin Pauly. According to the latest reports, an alleged rape case has been filed against the actor by a woman from the Ernakulam district who accused him of sexual assault in Dubai last year on the pretext of giving her a role in his film.

A news report in the Malayalam regional channel Reporter Live stated that the complainant named five other members in her complaint, including Malayalam producer AK Sunil. The case was registered by Oonnukal police, who will transfer it to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the government to work on these serious allegations, which have been coming up after the establishment of the Hema Committee. However, Nivin Pauly has also broken his silence on the allegations.

The Bangalore Days actor held an emergency press conference yesterday (September 3) and rubbished all the allegations against him. Nivin Pauly also refused to know the complainant in his statement. According to ANI, he said, “I saw the news just now. I don’t know that girl, and I haven’t seen her. This is a baseless allegation. The news is affecting us because I have a family. I called for this press conference at this time because I am 100% sure that I am not at fault. An FIR has been registered, and I will handle the case according to the law and fight against it. I will go to any extent to prove the truth. This will take time.”

The police authorities have revealed that the FIR against Nivin Pauly was registered against various IPC sections, including Section 376. Ever since the unraveling of the Hema Committee, many members of the Malayalam industry, like Mukesh, Jayasurya, Baburaj, Siddique, and Ranjith, have faced some serious allegations of alleged sexual misconduct. This wave of MeToo in the Malayalam industry has once again raised concerns for women’s safety in the film industry.

