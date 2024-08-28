The Hema committee report has revealed the details about many women facing exploitation, abuse of power, lobbying, and sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry.

The government formed the Hema committee in November 2017. The committee comprises Justice Hema, Actor Sarada and bureaucrat KB Valsala Kumari. Over 80 women from the film industry shared their testimonies in front of Justice Hema. They shared the hostile environment in which the film industry is being operated.

The Hema Committee report stated that the women were not provided with the basic amenities – such as changing rooms and toilets. It also detailed the horrific sexual harassment stories of women, the existence of a powerful lobby comprising top directors, producers, technicians, and other systemic issues.

The Hema committee report also talks about drunk men on the sets, which include actors, producers, and directors who knock on the doors of female actors’ rooms to ask for inappropriate sexual favors.

“If the mafia in the film industry is unhappy with any of the actresses, they harass them mentally by repeating the shots of intimate scenes on the set. A director asked one actress to repeat a kiss scene 17 times after she had complained,” read the report.

Following the allegations, Siddique resigned as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). Director Ranjith also resigned as chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy. Yesterday, Mohanlal stepped down as President of AMMA. Vice-president Jeyan R and joint secretary Baburaj also resigned from their posts.

“In the context of the sexual harassment accusations leveled against some of the officials of the administrative committee of AMMA in the media after the release of the Hema committee report, the existing administrative committee of AMMA has decided to resign, accepting moral responsibility,” read a statement from AMMA.

