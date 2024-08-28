Starring Allu Sirish, Buddy struggled at the box office and ended up as a financial disappointment. However, Netflix has acquired the digital rights to the movie and announced that Buddy will be available for streaming starting August 30, 2024. If you missed the theatrical release, you can catch it on Netflix.

Edhuru thirigina simhani, puli ni, chiruthani choosuntaru, anyayam pai thiragabadda oka teddy bear ni choosara? Ippudu choostharu.#Buddy is coming to Netflix on 30 August in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada!#BuddyOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/3eaV05kgne — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) August 25, 2024

The plot centers on Pallavi, portrayed by Gayatri Bhardwaj, an Air Traffic Control officer who finds herself in a life-threatening situation after a severe accident. As doctors plan to induce a coma, with a sinister plot to sell her organs in Hong Kong, Pallavi’s soul takes an unexpected turn. She possesses a teddy bear, using this unlikely vessel to protect herself. With the help of her close friend, Aditya Ram—played by Allu Sirish—who is a pilot, Pallavi embarks on a thrilling mission to save her own life.

Netflix has announced that this fantasy thriller will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Filmed across Thailand, Hyderabad, and Goa, the movie stars Allu Sirish and Gayatri Bhardwaj, alongside a talented supporting cast featuring Ajmal Ameer, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Mohammed Ali, Mukesh Kumar, and Prisha Singh. Directed by Sam Anton with a screenplay by director himself and Sai Hemanth, the film’s music is composed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi. It is produced by K.E. Gnanavelraja and Neha Gnanavelraja under the banner of Studio Green.

In conclusion, the original Tamil film Teddy features some key differences from its Telugu remake. Instead of an accident, the heroine, played by Sayyeshaa, is kidnapped, and the male lead, Arya, portrays a character with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). While Arya’s performance received accolades, the film overall received mixed to negative reviews and bypassed a theatrical release, opting for a direct-to-OTT debut on Disney+ Hotstar. Interestingly, while the original Teddy is available in Telugu, and the remake is available in Tamil, a Hindi dub could have expanded its reach further, given that the original wasn’t released in that language.

