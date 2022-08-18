Allu Arjun is considered among the megastars in the South Industry and after the success of Pushpa, the actor has become a pan India star. On the other hand, his brother Allu Sirish who is also a great actor is yet to get a major break. As per the latest reports, Sirish is staying away from his family over an alleged argument with his elder brother and father-producer Allu Aravind. The Okka Kshanam actor claims that he helped his elder brother get fame but Arjun denies the same. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

As per insiders, the young star is staying separately, and currently, he’s in Mumbai, living alone. However, even in his hometown Hyderabad he lived in a separate house from his parents. The actor is nowhere to be seen with his family, as he’s miffed with Arjun and father.

Coming back to the topic, Allu Sirish has given a lot of time to shape up the career of his elder brother Allu Arjun. Interestingly, there are reports also claiming that during the initial days of the Pushpa star, it was young Allu who spent money to praise his brother with celebrity-paid tweets. During the time, no one thought about it, but now almost every actor, director, and producer are doing the same.

On the other hand, Allu Sirish is unhappy with his father and ace producer Allu Aravind as the Kotha Janta actor feels that his father is not focusing on his career the way he’s looking after Allu Arjun. It is also being said that the two brothers often have an argument about the same but they used to patch up.

However, this time things escalated when Sirish claimed that he helped Arjun gain the stardom, but the Pushpa star retaliated with harsh words.

As quoted by Great Andhra, a source close to the family told, “It is almost true as far as I know. Allu Arjun is showing off that he is beyond the ‘mega’ tag. He may not accept it if he grew in the shadow of Chiranjeevi’s image all these years. He believes that he grew up only by his toil and talent. When he is not even in a position to recognize Chiranjeevi garu, how can Sirish expect recognition? However, Allu Sirish is upset and left for Mumbai.”

Meanwhile, we just have to wait until either of the brothers or a family member comes out with an official statement regarding the same and we hope Sirish reunites with his family soon.

