South Indian cinema means more power and action, more drama, and more charisma! And well, we love the South Indian handsome hunks. Nowadays, every celeb’s life revolves around social media, from movie promotions to showing glimpses of their personal lives to their fans. So, here are the top eight most popular South Indian actors who enjoy millions of followers and definitely stole our hearts million times. Don’t be shocked if you see Allu Arjun at the top!

Advertisement

Allu Arjun (18.8M followers)

‘Pushpa’ fame, Allu Arjun ‘jhuka nahi’, he topped the chart of being the most followed South Indian actor on Instagram with 18.8M followers. After Pushpa’s release, he gained popularity nationwide, and the numbers are proof of the same.

Vijay Deverakonda (16.9M followers)

Advertisement

The Liger star and the current national crush, Vijay Deverakonda comes as the second highest actor in the most popular star list on Instagram. 16.9M followers follow him on Instagram.

Yash (11M followers)

The pan-Indian actor, KGF fame, Yash leads as the third highest followed actor in the list after Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda. He enjoys 11M followes in his Instagram handle. His social media handle is filled with cutesy pictures of his family, and his fans love seeing him with his kids and wife.

Dulquer Salmaan (11M followers)

Following, Yash, the next comes in line, Dulquer Salmaan who also has 11M followers. The charming actor leaves no chance to show his love for his fans and share stunning pictures of his family and BTS of his films which keep his fandom entertained.

Mahesh Babu (8.7M followers)

Mahesh Babu needs no introduction. He has an 8.7M family on Instagram. He loves his wife and his kids and his feed is proof of the same. He always tries to put up something interesting on his IG handle which made him a fourth favourite on the list.

Prabhas (8.6 followers)

The Baahubali star, Prabhas gained massive popularity after his back-to-back pan-Indian releases of Baahubali franchise. People loved him in those two movies, and now he enjoys 8.6M followers on Instagram. He is currently busy as he has a pipeline of projects.

Ram Charan (8.2M followers)

Ram Charan is one of the most popular actors in South. However, he rose to the bar after his pan-Indian movie, RRR released and helped him gain the massive popularity. Even though he is not much active on his IG handle, he has 8.2M followers.

Jr. NTR (4.5M followers)

RRR fame, Jr. NTR likes to stay away from all the media hustle and bustle. Even though he has a social media account, he hardly shares anything on it. Even after that, he enjoys a good amount of 4.5M followers on Instagram and is still considered as one of the most hardworking, talented and popular actors.

What are your thoughts about this list? Let us know!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: CBI 5: The Brain: Mammootty Starrer Garners Over 2.4 Million Views In A Day On YouTube

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram