Sanath Jayasuriya calls Mammootty a 'true superstar'
Sanath Jayasuriya calls Mammootty a ‘true superstar’ ( Photo Credit – Sanath Jayasuriya / Twitter )

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya, whose explosive batting at one point in time instilled fear in the hearts of bowlers of rival teams, has called Malayalam actor Mammootty, a “true superstar”.

Taking to Twitter, Sanath Jayasuriya wrote, “It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor Mammootty. Sir you are a true superstar. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars and friends to visit SriLanka to enjoy our country.”

The cricketer also posted pictures of himself with Mammootty on his timeline.
Mammootty, who is in Sri Lanka to shoot for director Ranjith’s film, ‘Kadugannawa Oru Yatrakuripp’, took time to meet the former Sri Lankan cricketer, Sanath Jayasuriya.

Meanwhile, Mammootty on Wednesday wished Malayalis all around the world a very happy Malayalam New Year. He tweeted in Malayalam,” My heartfelt Happy New Year (wishes) to all Malayalis.”

