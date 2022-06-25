Senior film, TV serial actor V.P. Khalid passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at a film location in Vaikom near here, industry sources said.

Seventy-year-old Khalid was shooting for the latest directorial venture of Jude Antony.

After having his breakfast at the location, Khalid went to the restroom.

When he did not return for a while, others went looking for him and found him in a semi- conscious state there.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctor pronounced him dead at arrival.

Khalid was a hugely popular stage actor and worked with Alleppey Theatres for a long time.

Later, he started doing small roles in films and became a noted actor when he took up acting in TV serials.

His three sons — Shaiju, Jimshi and director Khalid Rahman — are also in the film industry and doing well for themselves.

Khalid had worked in a variety of popular projects in the lat few months, the most famous being the comedy show Marimayam. The series covers a range of topics including current affairs and is a fan favourite in Kerala at the moment.

Following the sad demise of Khalid, several celebrities and fans took to social media to pay their respects to the much-loved artist. Social media platforms were flooded with condolences and some of them even pointed out how he passed away while doing what he loved.

May his soul rest in peace.

