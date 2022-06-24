A major Telugu film producer is said to have approached ‘RRR’ actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR about starting a restaurant with the ‘RRR’ brand and has suggested they partner with the film’s director SS Rajamouli as well.

Advertisement

If everything goes according to plan, the trio might launch a restaurant with an ‘RRR’ motif. The sources also state that the cuisine will feature top chefs and that the entire decor will be planned to complement the main plot of the film, in addition to offering deliciously real Indian cuisine.

Advertisement

Pre-independence era fashion will likely also be used for the staff’s attire.

After the release of ‘RRR,’ Ram Charan and Jr NTR both became busier in their personal lives and began working on their respective careers. Therefore, it is not known whether they have agreed to work together on the ‘RRR’-themed restaurant yet.

Meanwhile, the movie has been a box office hit and has earned SS Rajamouli has received immense praise for his magnum opus. Not only in India but RRR soared high worldwide and after a tremendous run it wrapped up a little below the 1150 crore mark.

Must Read: Naga Chaitanya Is Irritated About His Dating Rumours With Sobhita Dhulipala Doing Rounds All Over?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram